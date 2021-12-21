Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

OTCMKTS ISUZY opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Isuzu Motors has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 5.10%.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.