Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases Shares of 4,384 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $905.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.