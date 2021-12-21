iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 8.4% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,828,000 after purchasing an additional 304,785 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,706,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.61. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.18 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

