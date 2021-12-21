iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

