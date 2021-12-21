iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Increased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.