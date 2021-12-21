iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.09.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.