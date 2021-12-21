iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Boosted by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 570,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518,245 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 510,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,802,000 after acquiring an additional 506,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after acquiring an additional 500,951 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 448,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,295,000 after acquiring an additional 159,017 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.12 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.