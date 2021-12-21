iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 2.6% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.21 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.