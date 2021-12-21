iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $210.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.60. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

