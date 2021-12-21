iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

