iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,758. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.