iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 190,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 763,988 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 135,497 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 596,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

