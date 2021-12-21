iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

