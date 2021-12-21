iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,260,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 15th total of 19,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,944,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $341,594,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after buying an additional 1,123,685 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,802,000 after buying an additional 692,660 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after buying an additional 353,260 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

