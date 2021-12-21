iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

IXJ opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.69. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.