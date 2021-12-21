iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 40.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $139.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

