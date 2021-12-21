iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 114,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 30,989 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

