iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

