iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,553. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.