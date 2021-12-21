iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61.

