IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.86 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 6% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0853 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $99.86 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050849 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.17 or 0.08257731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,624.77 or 0.99829226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00072875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002587 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,053,396,311 coins and its circulating supply is 1,170,289,753 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

