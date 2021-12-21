IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.18.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
