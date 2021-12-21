IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.18.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 25.04% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IRIDEX by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

