IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 66,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,271. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed stock opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. IRadimed has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $549.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

