IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $264.88 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average is $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.35.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.