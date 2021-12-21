IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 41.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 23.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,456 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $264.88 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $272.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.35.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.