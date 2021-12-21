IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IONQ opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

