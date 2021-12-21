Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives $101.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $111.73.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

