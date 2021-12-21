Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Holdings Raised by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,842 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB opened at $33.04 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.23.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

