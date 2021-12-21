Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

RCD opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $119.70 and a 52 week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

