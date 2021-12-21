Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after acquiring an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after acquiring an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.03 and its 200 day moving average is $336.94. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.