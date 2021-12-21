Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.36. 11,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $626.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.92. The firm has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.69 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

