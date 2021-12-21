International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

