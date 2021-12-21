International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.