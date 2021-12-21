Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Davies of Abersoch Acquires 638 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,155 ($28.47) per share, with a total value of £13,748.90 ($18,164.75).

Davies of Abersoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,775 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($28.00) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,692.50).

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 2,089 ($27.60) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,182.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,178.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,578 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,493 ($32.94).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

