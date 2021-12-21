Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.72

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.72 and traded as low as C$18.71. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPL. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

