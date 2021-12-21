Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 40,439 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

