Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $64.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,669,586. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $453,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,750,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,685,000 after purchasing an additional 50,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.