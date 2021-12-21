Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,341.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,454.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,434.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

