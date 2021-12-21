Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

