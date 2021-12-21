Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50.

PXT traded up C$0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,052. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$17.28 and a one year high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.57.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 3.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

