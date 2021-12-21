Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells 1,208 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.48. 166,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,749. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.99 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth $4,588,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

