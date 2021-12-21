Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NOTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Inotiv has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $60.66.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inotiv will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 182.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $390,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $13,126,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

