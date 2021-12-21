Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NOTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. Inotiv has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $60.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 182.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $390,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter worth $13,126,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
