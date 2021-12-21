Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $634.65 million, a P/E ratio of -221.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inotiv will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

