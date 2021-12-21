Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NOTV. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $634.65 million, a P/E ratio of -221.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.14.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
