Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.61 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post $74.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. Inogen reported sales of $73.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $357.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $382.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.71. 2,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,429. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20. Inogen has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $743.17 million, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

