Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,253,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,911,000 after purchasing an additional 71,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

