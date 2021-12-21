ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 201,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,169,910 shares.The stock last traded at $13.60 and had previously closed at $13.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

