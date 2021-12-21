Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) CFO Peter J. Moerbeek Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IEA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

