Infosys (NYSE:INFY) vs. Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Infosys has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infosys and Nexters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infosys 1 4 1 1 2.29 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infosys presently has a consensus price target of $21.56, suggesting a potential downside of 8.99%. Given Infosys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infosys is more favorable than Nexters.

Profitability

This table compares Infosys and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infosys 19.04% 28.70% 19.67% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infosys and Nexters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infosys $13.56 billion 7.41 $2.61 billion $0.67 35.36 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Infosys has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of Infosys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Infosys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infosys beats Nexters on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

