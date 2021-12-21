Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 273 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $321.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.16. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

