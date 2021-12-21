Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $602,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

